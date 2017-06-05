Senator Moi’s message could leave NASA worried over Rift Valley,he will work with DP Ruto – The Standard
The Standard
Senator Moi's message could leave NASA worried over Rift Valley,he will work with DP Ruto
Baringo Sanator Gideon Moi has assured President Uhuru Kenyatta that the Rift Valley block votes will no doubt be in his basket once again even as the opposition pact NASA try to make its way into the area under leadership of Governor Isaac Ruto. Moi …
Kenya: Jubilee Leaders in Rift Valley Re-Affirm Support for DP Ruto
