Senators disagree on equality of Senate, House of Reps

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THERE WAS a mild drama yesterday as Senators during plenary disagreed on equality status of the Senate and House of Representatives, saying though the country operates bicameral legislature, there were upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly. They argued that the 1999 Constitution as amended gives more powers to the Senate than the House […]

