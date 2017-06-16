Senators disagree on equality of Senate, House of Reps

THERE WAS a mild drama yesterday as Senators during plenary disagreed on equality status of the Senate and House of Representatives, saying though the country operates bicameral legislature, there were upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly. They argued that the 1999 Constitution as amended gives more powers to the Senate than the House […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

