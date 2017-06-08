Send This To Your Mates Who Exercise Too Much

Looking for a way to justify spending winter prone on the couch? Aren’t we all, friends.

There are a million and one studies on health and fitness and exercise out there, but we suggest you focus on the new findings from the Australian sports journal Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

Why exactly? Well, their research shows that “those who regularly exercise for two hours or more could be doing more harm to their bodies than good”.

I’m sold, but let’s hear from the Telegraph:

The research…shows that intense physiological stress on the body can trigger Leaky Gut Syndrome – a condition in which the gut lining weakens, resulting in the passage of germs and toxins into the bloodstream. It’s believed that the resultant leakage of toxic waste is a primary cause of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Chronic Fatigue, and has a role to play in many other illnesses. With no immediate cure – though a gluten-free diet wouldn’t go amiss – those putting in the hours at the gym might be better off putting aside some time on the sofa.

There it is – you spend that time on the sofa, all wrapped up and feeling good, because it’s a jungle out there.

Still not sold? Fine, we’ll dive back into that study:

A long but gentle session on the treadmill can’t hurt, right? Wrong. Those who regularly engage in endurance sports are at risk of causing permanent structural changes to heart muscles which scientists describe as ‘cardiotoxic’. Such changes are believed to predispose athletes to arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythms), making them more prone to sudden cardiac death.

I ain’t no scientist, but I don’t like the sound of cardiotoxic or cardio death.

Weakened bones? Tick:

Not only are those who over-exercise more at risk of illness but they’re doubly as likely to end up bed-bound thanks to cortisol’s interference with bone-building. When cortisol is in the bloodstream, more bone tissue is broken down than is deposited. This means that exercise addicts, whose bodies remains in a chronic state of stress, put themselves at higher risk of fractures and breakage.

Not the bones, man, not the bones.

And then there’s the mental health aspect:

Studies into what is known as ‘Overtraining Syndrome’ show that those who over train portray the same biochemical markers as those with clinical depression – which is to say that the emission of serotonin and tryptophan are altered by both disorders. Behaviourally too, the clinically depressed and the over trained were perceived to share lowered motivation, insomnia and irritability.

In summary – be lazy responsible and avoid exercise.

Sign me up.

[source:telegraph]

