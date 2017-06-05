SEPLAT gives reasons for poor performance – Nigeria Today
|
Guardian
|
SEPLAT gives reasons for poor performance
Nigeria Today
Nigeria's leading independent Oil and Gas exploration and production company, SEPLAT has said the volatility in global oil prices and the shut-in and declaration of the force majeure at the Forcados terminal were the reasons it performed poorly in 2016.
[ June 5, 2017 ] Seplat assures shareholders returns on investments Capital Market
Seplat to increase exports to 30000 bpd through Warri jetty
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!