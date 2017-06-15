Serena Williams’ 75-yrs-old father moves to divorce wife over theft

Richard Williams, a tennis coach and father of female tennis sensations – Venus and Serena – has filed for divorce from his wife, Lakeisha Williams. The 75-year-old is accusing Lakeisha of stealing his social security checks and forging his signature to transfer property, which include cars and a house, to her name in court documents […]

