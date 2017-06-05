Serious Minded Politicians Should Not be Talking of 2019 – Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said that it is insensitive for elected political office holders to leave service delivery now and be preoccupied with 2019 politicking.

He stated that 2019 is still a long period for serious minded politicians to be engrossed with it to the detriment of good governance.

Speaking during an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Sunday, he said elected public office holders had not met some of the expectations of Nigerians, adding that they should rather be committed to rendering services and fulfilling their electoral promises.

Saraki said, “2019 is a long way. Any serious minded politician that is interested in his people should not be talking about 2019 especially if we want to be honest with ourselves, some of the expectations of our people have not been met. I think it will be insensitive, if we have left that and we are now talking about 2019. We need to work hard to make sure that we meet those expectations.

“The economy is already moving in the right direction, which is why we are addressing the issue of security, which is good. We are fighting corruption; we need to do more in that area. By the time we work tremendously over the next one year, I think we will be in a position where we can beat our chest and say we have done well.”

