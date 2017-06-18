Serve God with your substance, Gowon, Gana, others admonish Nigerians

By Caleb Ayansina

EMINENT Nigerians, yesterday, called on Nigerians, particularly Christians to honour God with their substance in fulfillment of the great commission by Jesus Christ.

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, said God, as the Creator of all things, could not have blessed individuals with good health and wealth, if not for the propagation of His kingdom.

The duo, who spoke along side other dignitaries at the N200 million Fund Raising Dinner for the completion of the International Evangelism Training Center in Jos, organised by the New Life For All, NLFA, in Abuja, said there was no regret in serving God.

NLFA, a 54 year old evangelical movement is non-denominational and non-political, that is dedicated to training equipment (through seminars and conferences) and preaching the word of God by united efforts within and outside of Nigeria.

Other dignitaries at the occasion, where Samsong and the Mount Zion Drama Ministry provided entertainment, are: Gen. T. Y. Danjuma represented by Gen. Martin Luther Aguai, former Governor of Jos, Jonah Jang, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle etc.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of NLFA, Rev. Jeremiah Gado said God is not a poor God, and as the creator of wealth, faithful must serve Him with their heart and money.

