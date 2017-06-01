Pages Navigation Menu

Seun Egbegbe & Wife Oyenike Christen Newborn Daughter

Embattled Nollywood movie producer Seun Egbegbe and wife, Oyenike Yusuf have christened their newborn daughter, 7 days after she was born. This happened yesterday May 31st 2017 which also was Seun Egbegbe’s birthday. Seun Egbegbe’s wife Onyenike celebrated her baby and babydaddy and wrote: It’s double blessing in our household bless God 4 life has …

