Seun Egbegbe & Wife Oyenike Christen Newborn Daughter

Embattled Nollywood movie producer Seun Egbegbe and wife, Oyenike Yusuf have christened their newborn daughter, 7 days after she was born. This happened yesterday May 31st 2017 which also was Seun Egbegbe’s birthday. Seun Egbegbe’s wife Onyenike celebrated her baby and babydaddy and wrote: It’s double blessing in our household bless God 4 life has …

The post Seun Egbegbe & Wife Oyenike Christen Newborn Daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

