Seun Egbegbe’s lover christens baby as he celebrates birthday in prison

CONTROVERSIAL movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, might not be having it rosy as he is currently in the prison over fraud allegations but that has not stopped his loved ones from celebrating him. If he has not gotten love from anyone then there is that one person that has refused to leave his side and that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

