Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven African Migrants confirmed dead in Libya

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Seven bodies of African migrants who died from suffocation after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast. Adel Mostafa, an anti-illegal migration official in Tripoli, said that 28 others, including five women, were rescued on Sunday when the truck was discovered at Garabulli, …

The post Seven African Migrants confirmed dead in Libya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.