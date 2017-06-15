Seven dead, 59 injured in China kindergarten blast

An explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday killed at least seven people and injured 59 others, state media said.

The blast occurred near the nursery, according to the Fengxian county government in Jiangsu province.

China Central Television said two people were killed at the site of the explosion, and five died in hospital. Nine of the injured are in a serious condition.

More details soon

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

