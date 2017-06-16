Seven passengers abducted from a commercial bus in Rivers

Rivers State Police command have confirmed the abduction of seven passengers from a commercial bus traveling on a highway in Rivers State. The incident was said to have taken place Wednesday evening along Omoku-Elele Road. The bus was coming from Omoku to Port Harcourt, the state capital. The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni …

The post Seven passengers abducted from a commercial bus in Rivers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

