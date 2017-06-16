Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven Reasons Nigerians Love iPhone

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Iphones are fast becoming a yardstick to measure the social and economic statuses of people in the Nigerian society which has made the ostentatious product so coveted. IPhone and Android-operated phones have been around for a while and there has been this raging issue about which is better. Nigerians are not exempted from this debate. …

The post Seven Reasons Nigerians Love iPhone appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.