Sex beast who brutally raped 20-month-old baby girl sentenced to death

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

An evil, sick paedophile who abducted, brutally raped 20-month-old baby girl and left her in a pool of blood has been sentenced to death by hanging. The little girl suffered horrific injuries from the assault in Egypt’s al-Daqahliyah Governorate, north-east of Cairo. The vile sex attacker, 35, admitted snatching the girl as she played on the balcony of her […]

