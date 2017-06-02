Sex beast who brutally raped 20-month-old baby girl sentenced to death

An evil, sick paedophile who abducted, brutally raped 20-month-old baby girl and left her in a pool of blood has been sentenced to death by hanging. The little girl suffered horrific injuries from the assault in Egypt’s al-Daqahliyah Governorate, north-east of Cairo. The vile sex attacker, 35, admitted snatching the girl as she played on the balcony of her […]

The post Sex beast who brutally raped 20-month-old baby girl sentenced to death appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

