Sexy Mama!!! Mercy Johnson Breathtaking In This New Photos
32-year-old Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, who has been on a tour with Globacom Nigeria for the past few weeks, stepped out in this stunning jumpsuit for the Uyo edition of the tour tagged #GloLafftaFestUyo.
The post Sexy Mama!!! Mercy Johnson Breathtaking In This New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!