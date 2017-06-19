Seyilaw and family look adorable as they rock pink matching outfits for father’s day (See Photos)

Comedian Seyi Law, his wife Stacy and their daughter Tiwa stepped out in matching pink outfits for father’s day celebration. He shared these lovely photos on his Instagram and wrote; “It was a Pinky Father’s Day for me. Thanks to the beautiful ladies in my life.” \ Beautiful family!

The post Seyilaw and family look adorable as they rock pink matching outfits for father’s day (See Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

