SGF inaugurates NNMA board

Nigerian government has constituted the board of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Habibat Lawan, inaugurated the board on Thursday. The board to be chaired by Prof Shekarau Yakubu Aku, has the following as members: Prof. Adele Jinadu, Prof. Igwe Laz […]

SGF inaugurates NNMA board

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

