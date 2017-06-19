Sh7 billion set aside for free secondary education – The Standard
The Standard
Sh7 billion set aside for free secondary education
The Standard
Education PS Belio Kipsang and Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi in Mombasa on Monday. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]. The Government has set aside Sh7 billion to improve infrastructure in Jubilee's plan to offer free …
Kipsang assures school heads Sh7bn budgeted to increase capacity for FSE
