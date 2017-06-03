Pages Navigation Menu

Shade Ladipo Is The Host Of The First Ever Lagos Leather Fair

Shade Ladipo is the Country Director for WEConnect International in Nigeria, a Global NGO that connects Women Businesses to Qualified Buyers worldwide.

The Lagos Leather Fair will bring together leather designers from across Nigeria. Speaking at the event is Roberto Gussoni from Milan, Zainab Ashadu, Uche Nnaji, Reni Folawiyo, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Adeola Azeez and more

This event is more than just a Fair, it is a private initiative organized by FemiHandbags and will be the first of its kind in the country to cater to this niche sector on this scale. Themed ‘Changing the Narrative‘, it will bring together some of Nigeria’s best leather designers of footwear, handbags, apparel, and much more!

Beyond the amazing retail experience, the Fair will also provide a platform for tanners, manufacturers of leather goods, machinery suppliers and a training institute to engage, collaborate, and collectively work towards developing an industry with such enormous potential.

The Fair will consist of Masterclasses, Workshops and Presentations which are all FREE to attend. Please follow @lagosleatherfair for updates!

Shade Ladipo

This is a private initiative organised by FemiHandbags, a brand of My World of Bags, a design and manufacturing company based in Ibadan, Nigeria.

