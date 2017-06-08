Shakespeare Appointed As Leicester City’s Permanent Manager

Craig Shakespeare has been appointed as Leicester City’s permanent manager, after signing a three-year deal.

Shakespeare replaced the sacked Italian, Claudio Ranieri as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Leicester won eight out of 16 games managed by the 53-year-old, with Leicester narrowly crashing out 2-1 in the quarter finals of the UCL.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to,” said Shakespeare.

“I’m grateful to the owners and the board of directors for their continued faith and support.

“Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been ongoing for some time, but we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City.”

