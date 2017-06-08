Shakespeare pens permanent Leicester deal

Craig Shakespeare has signed a three-year contract as manager of Leicester City, the former Premier League champions announced on Thursday.

Shakespeare, 53, was promoted from his role as assistant coach on an interim basis following the shock dismissal of Claudio Ranieri in February.

His appointment sparked a striking upturn in form that saw Leicester secure their Premier League status and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to,” Shakespeare said in quotes published on the Leicester website.

“I’m grateful to the owners and the board of directors for their continued faith and support.

“Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been ongoing for some time.

“But we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City.”

