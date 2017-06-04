Shaqiri: If I Leave Stoke, It Will Be A Step Up

Xherdan Shaqiri has stated the only reason he will consider leaving Stoke City, is if it takes him a step up in his career.

Shaqiri moved to the bet365 stadium from Inter Milan in 2015 and has become a key player for the team.

The Switzerland international has a contract until 2020 and is in no hurry to quit the Premier League club.

“I have a contract with Stoke until 2020,” Shaqiri told Blick.

“If I were to leave Stoke, it would have to be a step up for me. Everything would have to be right.”

Shaqiri missed some games in the second half of the 2016-17 season due to a calf injury, but some reports claim it was due to a falling out with Hughes. A notion the Swiss has denied.

“It is nonsense that there was a problem with Hughes. We never even had a discussion,” Shaqiri added.

“And there is no truth in reports that my lifestyle was not healthy. Such accusations annoy me. It is utter nonsense. I am the opposite of someone who is not professional.”

The post Shaqiri: If I Leave Stoke, It Will Be A Step Up appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

