Sharia Affected Cinema Culture In Northern Nigeria – Nuhu

By Anthony Ada Abraham

The Prince of Kannywood, Ali Nuhu wants investors to build more cinemas in the northern cities of the country as the advent of Sharia law, more than a decade ago, affected the operation of cinemas in the land.

He added that Kannywood industry had a cinema culture and wants it to be brought back as it would boost economic activities in the region and returns for the investment of movie producers in the region.

The actor who spoke in an interview with an online platform, Pulse, said the movie industry in generally named Nollywood, have immense potentials to provide jobs for the teeming youths. Speaking on the cinema culture in Kannywood, Nuhu said, “Funny enough, Kannywood started it like 15 years ago, most of the movies we make go round the cinemas before they go on DVD. But, with the advent of the Sharia Law, most of the cinema houses closed down and that’s what affected Kannywood in that regard. As we speak, there’s Filmhouse in Kano and there are some other cinemas in Abuja, and we do hope that cinema owners will build cinemas around the North, so we can have a big distribution circle. Because, if you don’t have a big distribution circle and you make a cinema movie, you stand to lose”, Ali Nuhu said in the interview.

He added that a large number of films from the north are made in Kano, hence the name Kannywood. Ali Nuhu’s latest movie is titled ‘Mansoor’ and will make its debut in cinemas soon.

The post Sharia Affected Cinema Culture In Northern Nigeria – Nuhu appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

