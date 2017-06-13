Shehu Gusau elected new AFN president

Shehu Gusau and George Olamide were on Tuesday in Abuja elected as president and vice-president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) respectively. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections, which were held at the national stadium involved four contestants for the two positions. Gusau was elected as president with 48 votes …

The post Shehu Gusau elected new AFN president appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

