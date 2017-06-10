Shell Petroleum/Lagos gov to partner on Light up Lagos Project

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO) has expressed its readiness to partner and support the Lagos state government’s Light Up Lagos initiative, describing the project as the most successful strategy in strengthening security and curbing crimes.

This was made known by the company’s Managing Director Mr Bayo Ojulari when he led other Management staff of the company on a courtesy visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recently.

Mr Ojulari who commended the state government for embarking on urban renewal and infrastructural development projects that have changed the face of governance in the last two years, noted that various reforms of the state government has made it a must visit for investors.

The Managing Director, while describing the Light Up Lagos Project of the state government as the best crime control strategy to be taken by any administration, stated that SNEPCO was ready to provide all necessary support and partnership especially in regular supply of gas and other petro chemical materials needed to power the project and ensure its success.

He noted that the project along with other reforms such as the security, road infrastructure and human capacity building embarked upon by the state government would quicken the process of realizing the dream of a new Lagos that is safe and prosperous, adding that the company will continue to nurture and provide leadership direction to the state’s new oil and gas company in order to ensure that the company succeeds in its operation.

In her remarks, the deputy governor of the state, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule who led other top government officials to receive the delegations on behalf of governor Akinwunmi Ambode commended Shell Company for its support and partnership especially on the Security Trust Fund, adding that such collaborations in the past have been helping government to meet some of its obligations to the citizenry.

Adebule stated that the state government has created enabling environment for business to thrive by prioritizing security and friendly legislations that will guarantee quick returns on business investments, urging the company to support the state government by providing the technical operational expertise to the newly established IBILE Oil & Gas so that it can meet its needs.

‘’ We will continue to create a friendly environment for business to grow in the state and government will continue to prioritize security to ensure safety of lives and properties so as to ensure a quick returns on every investment made in the state”

On the newly established IBILE Oil and Gas by the state government, Adebule stated that the state government would need the experience and expertise of the exploration company to enable the new company meet the purpose for which it was established

‘’ On our new Oil and Gas Company, we will need your experience and operational technical guide that will make the company grow at a faster rate than we expect, giving the quality of the personnel there, we have tried as a government but we still need your input as an experienced exploration company, we know we still need to put a lot of things in order and we will need your collaboration and partnership that will ensure quick growth of that new company” Adebule stated.

The event was attended by top government functionaries and Representatives of the new IBILE Oil and Gas Company.

