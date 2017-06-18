Shelve `Biafra’, negotiate for Nigeria’s presidency, Abia APC chairman urges Ndigbo

Chief Donatus Nwankpa, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, has advised pro-Biafra agitators to shelve their secession plan and negotiate to produce an Igbo president in the country. Nwankpa gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Sunday. The APC chieftain stated that the agitation…

The post Shelve `Biafra’, negotiate for Nigeria’s presidency, Abia APC chairman urges Ndigbo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

