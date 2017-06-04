Shema, Others To Refund N56bn – Katsina Judicial Commission – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Shema, Others To Refund N56bn – Katsina Judicial Commission
The chairman of the judicial commission of inquiry set up by the Katsina State government to investigate the loss of its funds and property, Barrister Ado Mohammed Maaj, Friday, said former governor, Ibrahim Shema, and some officials of the Shema …
