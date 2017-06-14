Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shenzhen Sacks Sven-Goran Eriksson

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chinese club Shenzhen has sacked former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson as its manager.

Eriksson took over the Chinese League one club in the hopes of securing promotion, but did not deliver the goods.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Shenzhen havr only won five out of 13 games and their hope of promotion seems bleak, as they sit fourth on the table.

A run of eight games without a win was the undoing of Eriksson , who used to manage Manchester City, Roma and Lazio.

Wang Baoshan has been hired to replace the Swedish manager.

The post Shenzhen Sacks Sven-Goran Eriksson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.