Sheriff presents PDP flag to Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola [PHOTO]

National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, personally presented the party’s flag to Ademola Adeleke, candidate for the Osun West by-election. Ademola, brother of deceased Senator Adeleke, in his response boasted that he will win the by-election on July 8. “I believe victory is ours. We are winning. Nobody can stop us in Osun State. […]

