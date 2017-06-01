Shittu, Danbatta to Speak on Broadband Challenges

Emma Okonji

Stakeholders across the public and private sector of the nation’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) are set for the 2017 edition of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum, where the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, will discuss broadband challenges.

The event with the theme; ‘Broadband Access: The Challenges of Cyber Security Threat and Effect of Social Media Era’, will bring together ICT leaders driving the Nigeria growth.

Billed to hold on August 25, 2017 in Lagos, the event will feature broadband discussion with Shittu, Danbatta and the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Ferdi Moolman.

Other speakers include the Managing Director, MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke; and the Managing Director, Nigcomsat, Ms. Abimbola Alale, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Patami; Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Is’haq Kawu; Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure; President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Rev. Sunday Folayan, and Partner Muiz Banire and Associates, Mr. Kunle Adegoke.

The two plenary sessions at the forum will be on broadband, social media and Internet of Things (IoT) as well as cybercrimes and cyber laws.

In a press statement, the event coordinator, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, said the forum would offer exclusive sessions around the latest developments and trends in Nigeria’s ICT landscape and corporate environment, especially around broadband, Internet security, IoT and social media. “The forum is envisioned as the foremost impactful meeting of top C-level executives in the industry,” he said.

According to Adewusi, Nigeria has come to appreciate the importance of ICT to simplify and improve productivity and efficiency, stressing that this has informed a need to have a platform such as ICT Impact CEO Forum , which creates a plaform for C-level executives to meet with industry players to discuss the current trends and project into the future.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

