Shocking: 13 church members allegedly steal N1billion from their church
High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, has granted bail to 13 members of the Saint Mathew’s Anglican Church, Nkpogu, Rivers State, in a case bordering on conspiracy, assault and stealing of about N1bn belonging to the church. The 13 members of the church, who were arraigned on 22 counts on Wednesday, were alleged to have, …
The post Shocking: 13 church members allegedly steal N1billion from their church appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!