Shocking! Armed Robber Names 2 Nigerian Singers Who Benefited From His Loot

It was a shocking moment after a 24-year old robbery suspect, Gbenga Ashiru linked two popular Fuji musicians as among the beneficiaries of his operation.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the dare-devil robbery suspect was arrested by the operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Special Squad, SARS, Ikeja following a tip-off.

Ashiru confessed that he wasted most of his robbery loot on the top artistes wherever they were on stage performing.

According to the suspect, he takes delight in showing off at any of the popular artistes’ shows where he sprays what he gets from robbery to show off.

“I robbed in order to raise money that I will use to spray these Fuji artists while on stage. Anytime I succeeded in any robbery operation, I don’t miss Kwam 1 and Pasuma Wonder Shows,” Ashiru revealed during his parade.

The fair-complexioned suspect who speaks a combination of English with pidgin confessed that armed robbery is one of the quickest, very lucrative but dangerous job in the world.

He however, noted that it was morally right for people like him who puts their lives on the line to enjoy himself as well as spend his money as he wishes.

Ashiru claimed that he came from a responsible family but joined bad friends who initiated him into a cult and since then his life has changed as he became violent and started taking drugs and then graduated into robbery.

He revealed that after he dropped out of school, he was arrested and remanded in prison custody for nine months where he learnt more about cultism and robbery operations.

The suspect said if given another opportunity, he would like to live a normal life and be a responsible man in the society as he has learnt his lesson.

When P.M.EXPRESS visited the SARS office, Ashiru was still detained there where he is assisting the police in their investigation.

The police source said he will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

