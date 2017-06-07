Shocking: Ex-Convict arrested two days after serving seven years jail term. Read his full story here

Two days after serving his seven years jail term, 35-year-old Anietie Okon, was on Tuesday paraded alongside 24 others by the Cross River State Police Command for attempting to a steal car battery. Okon said he had gone to steal the battery in order to raise money to buy items for cleansing as prescribed by a …

The post Shocking: Ex-Convict arrested two days after serving seven years jail term. Read his full story here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

