Shocking! Notorious Kidnapper Evans Sent To His Wife N20 Million In Ghana Last Week

After carrying out another thorough search in his mansion at Magodo phase 2, Lagos, Documents discovered inside the house also showed that just four days before his arrest, he sent N20 million to his wife in Ghana through a Bureau de Change which was delivered to her in Ghanaian currency, Cedi.

This is as they were said to have also recovered another mansion belonging to him in Ghana, making three, the number of mansions he has in the West African country.

In another development, Vanguard gathered that detectives attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Team, IRT, led by Abah Kyari, have commenced inventory of all the landed and physical properties owned by the arrested kidnap kingpin, Evans.

This is as they are also investigating all the transactions he carried out with banks in the country within the period he was terrorising Nigerians. Reliable sources informed that they will spread their dragnets to every part of the country where he operated and even neighbouring countries where he was reputed to always run to after collecting huge ransoms from his victims. Sources said Ghana and South Africa will top the list of countries where they hope to liaise with International police, Interpol, in tracking the suspect’s assets. According to the sources; another vital area the detectives will focus on is telecommunication.

“This is because, we would like to find out how he was able to knock out our intelligence efforts towards arresting him for so long. If not that the Inspector-General of Police equipped us with the latest communication gadgets, it would have been impossible to arrest Evans. “So far, Evans, has been trying to recant all the confessional statements he made earlier during interrogation but I assure you that very soon, he will open up and we will nail him finally,” police sources stated.’’

