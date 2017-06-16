Shocking Photos: Alleged mad man caught in Asaba with bags of used diapers

Report reaching Vanguard via social media ‘facebook’ has photos of an alleged mad man who was caught in Asaba with bags of used baby diapers. When cross examined by people around he said that he uses the diapers for ritualistic purposes as the babies who used the diapers die after 14 days.

Further interrogation has it that he sells them to a client in Ogun state.

What is your take on this photos?

The post Shocking Photos: Alleged mad man caught in Asaba with bags of used diapers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

