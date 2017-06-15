Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking! Top APC Chieftain Olisaemeka Akamukalem Killed By Flood In Abuja (Photos)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A member of the moribund Board of Trustees (BOT) of the APC, Sir Olisaemeka Akamukalem, has died in a flood

Akamukalem died after flood occasioned by heavy rainfall swept his car

The APC says it received the news of the death of Akamukalem with shock A top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Olisaemeka Akamukalem has been killed by flood in Abuja.

Akamukalem who was a member the moribund Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party died after flood occasioned by heavy rainfall swept his car. Some residents who witness the incident said they watched helplessly as the flood swept the party chieftain and his car to their end, Vanguard reports.

His remains were immediately recovered and deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital Morgue.
The party said it was sad that Akamukali depated when he was needed to contribute to nation building and the implementation of the APC Change Agenda at this crucial time.

