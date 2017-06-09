Shocking! Woman Dies Shortly After Meeting Her Lover In A Hotel Room In Enugu (Graphic Photos)

A lady identified as Mrs Ifeyinwa Udeh of Ugboezeji Abakpa Nike Enugu state, died on the 2nd of June, 2017. According to Coal City Connect, the deceased with her lover, Joel Ugwu, also of Abakpa in Enugu state, had allegedly checked into a hotel located around Nowas Junction of Transekulu. Shortly after, she allegedly, fell ill and became unconscious and was rushed to St Leo’s hospital, at about 11:15 pm, but was declared dead on arrival.

In an interview with CCC (Coal City Connect), the lover, Ugwu, who is now helping the police in their investigations, revealed that they had comfortably checked into the hotel, but later, Udeh started complaining of ill health.He added that she took a bottle of malt drink and bottled water which he bought for her. He further disclosed that following the development, she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. .

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Parklane specialist hospital Enugu for autopsy, which will assist the police in their investigation.According to CCC, recovered from the scene of the incident at the hotel room, were remains of some tablets/capsules and other likely evidential materials which will aid operatives in their investigations.

The post Shocking! Woman Dies Shortly After Meeting Her Lover In A Hotel Room In Enugu (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

