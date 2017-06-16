Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Shooting Stars Won’t Go Down’ – The Tide

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'Shooting Stars Won't Go Down'
The Tide
Shooting Stars forward, Sunday Faleye has confidently stated that the Oluyole Warriors will not suffer relegation this season. The management of the Ibadan outfit made a statement follwoing the team's loss to MFM on Sunday, handing the Fatai Amoo-led …
3SC sweat on the fitness of Ajani, FaleyeThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.