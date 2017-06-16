‘Shooting Stars Won’t Go Down’ – The Tide
The Nation Newspaper
'Shooting Stars Won't Go Down'
The Tide
Shooting Stars forward, Sunday Faleye has confidently stated that the Oluyole Warriors will not suffer relegation this season. The management of the Ibadan outfit made a statement follwoing the team's loss to MFM on Sunday, handing the Fatai Amoo-led …
3SC sweat on the fitness of Ajani, Faleye
