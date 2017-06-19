Show Dem Camp Releases EP ‘Palm Wine Music (VOL. 1)’

The new extended play nods back to the vibe SDC created four years ago with ‘Feel Alright’. Following the completion and success of their Clone Wars mixtape series, Nigerian rap duo Show Dem Camp are set to release their next project – a seven-track EP titled Palm Wine Music (Vol. 1). “We first discovered the […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

