Show Dem Camp Unveils Artwork And Tracklist to “Palmwine Music Vol 1”

Right in time for the summer, Nigerian Rap Duo Show Dem Camp reveal the track-list to their new EP “PalmWine Music Vol 1”

The EP features “Feel Alright” collaborators Boj and new Mavin artist Poe as well as Ajebutter22, Funbi, Odunsi the Engine and Tomi Thomas with production handled by Spax.

The 6-track project is expected to arrive on 19th of June, 2017.

The post Show Dem Camp Unveils Artwork And Tracklist to “Palmwine Music Vol 1” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

