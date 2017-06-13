Shun negative attitude, Umahi tells youth corps members

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday called on youth corps members deployed to the state to shun negative attitudes and corrupt tendencies during and after their one year compulsory service to the nation.

The governor gave the advice during the occasion of the terminal parade/closing ceremony of 2017 batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, old Macgregor College in Afikpo local government area of the state.

He charged the corps members to join hands with his administration to better the living standard of the people by embarking on viable Community Development Projects that would complement the effort of the state government in the area of both infrastructural and human capital development.

The post Shun negative attitude, Umahi tells youth corps members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

