Siasia wants Iheanacho and Iwobi to quit their clubs

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

ALEX IWOBI and Kelechi Iheanacho must leave Arsenal and Manchester City to have more playing time ahead of the 2018 World Cup, according to former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia. The Young Super Eagles players have both struggled for regular game time in the Premier League this past season. And Siasia wants to see them leave […]

