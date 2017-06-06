Sierra Leone News : Young Leaders Gather to Generate Innovative Solutions to Tough Challenges in West Africa – Awareness Times
Sierra Leone News : Young Leaders Gather to Generate Innovative Solutions to Tough Challenges in West Africa
Awareness Times
ACCRA, Ghana, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/Asianet-Pakistan — More than 130 young African leaders met in Accra, Ghana from May 31 to June 1 to collaborate on solutions to tough challenges in their countries and communities. At the West Africa Regional …
Three Ghanaian ladies for 2017 MILEAD fellows programme
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
