Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sierra Leone News : Young Leaders Gather to Generate Innovative Solutions to Tough Challenges in West Africa – Awareness Times

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Sierra Leone News : Young Leaders Gather to Generate Innovative Solutions to Tough Challenges in West Africa
Awareness Times
ACCRA, Ghana, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/Asianet-Pakistan — More than 130 young African leaders met in Accra, Ghana from May 31 to June 1 to collaborate on solutions to tough challenges in their countries and communities. At the West Africa Regional …
Three Ghanaian ladies for 2017 MILEAD fellows programmeGhana News Agency

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.