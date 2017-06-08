Sign budget into law now, Methodist Church tells FG

By Sam Eyoboka

lagos—THE Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church Nigeria has stressed the need for the Federal Government to urgently sign the 2017 Budget into law, arguing that the document possessed the potentials for creating jobs for the teaming army of unemployed youths through teaching and agriculture.

While urging all concerned Nigerians to intensify their prayers for a speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in the UK since May 7 for a follow-up medical consultation with his doctors, the church noted that power supply is still epileptic, a situation if, substantially improved upon, will also catalyse the economic recovery and therefore called on the government to encourage investment in power generation.

A communique signed by Rev. Simeon Oluwole Onaleke, Bro. Frederick Iluyomade Ogunjuboun, and the diocesan bishop, Rt. Rev. Stephen Tunde Victor Adegbite, at the end of its maiden synod, also eulogised the Acting President, Prof. Oluyemi Osinbajo for providing purposeful leadership in the absence of the President.

The church expressed satisfaction at the administration’s war against corruption and encouraged the Presidency to remain focused, dogged and unwavering in the fight, while urging the Legislature and Judiciary to rise up and complement the efforts of the executive government in the fight against the scourge that has eaten so deep into the fabrics of our society.

