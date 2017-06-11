Sigurdsson: Iceland Fans Believes It Is Possible For Us To Beat Anyone

Ragnar Sigurdsson says the Iceland fans believe in them so much, they are sure they can beat anyone.

Iceland were exceptional in the Euro 2016 cup and will be relying on their fans support in the must win encounter against Croatia.

Iceland made it to the quarterfinals of the Euro Cup and need to beat Croatia in the world cup qualifiers.

“You wouldn’t believe the belief people have in us, it’s amazing. Even if we’re playing against Croatia, at home or away, everyone thinks we’re going to win the game,” he told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Even if we met England again, people would think we have a good chance of winning, that’s helped us, the belief we have in ourselves.

“The belief Icelandic people have in us is really such a motivation for us.”

