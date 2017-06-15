Sinaico Ltd appoints Nonye Ojiaka as executive director

Sinai Collateral Ltd, a member of JKPEEZ Group, has announced the appointment of Ms Nonye Ojiaka as its Executive Director.

Prior to her elevation at the weekend, Ms Ojiaka led change management at the company where she was responsible for developing strategies for the smooth implementation of its Transformation Initiatives and Marketing/Business Development of the products across the country.

Founder and Chairman of Sinai Collateral Ltd (SINAICO), Chief Peter Ojiaka, who broke the news said, “after a rigorous search and selection process by the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce Nonye Ojiaka’s appointment and to welcome her on board SINAICO.”

According to him, the appointee “brings a valuable blend of experience to the organisation and we are pleased having her on board as we hope to see her forge ahead towards the attainment of our goals.”

Two years ago, SINAICO blazed the trail when it partnered with Ardent World Inc. (AWI) based in the Philippines, which is a fast-rising name in the skincare and beauty industry. AWI is part of a group of companies engaged in personal care services and retail vanity products all over the world.

Reacting to her appointment, Ms Ojiaka said, “these are exciting times for SINAICO and I am very delighted to join the board in this role. Our philosophy is to develop reasonably priced, premium quality products you can see and feel the results.

“We specialise in beauty and natural products, which is our Moringa line of products, that helps in skin repair and rejuvenation.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

