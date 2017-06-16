Singer 9ice Gets New Hairstyle, Goes On Dreadlocks (Photos)
Singer 9ice has unveiled a new look by stepping out boldly in mid-length dreadlocks with ponytails dabbed with a touch of gold dye.
The Alopomeji crooner, apparently seems to be reinventing his image with the new look in a set of new photos shot by Mr Arilabadi.
Yay or Nah?
The post Singer 9ice Gets New Hairstyle, Goes On Dreadlocks (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!