Singer August Alsina Talks About Disease Affecting His Liver [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

R&B singer August Alsina in a new video talked about the cause of his ‘constant sickness’. The 24 year old says that he suffers from a disease that causes his ‘autoimmune system to fight against itself’ and it affects his liver. He said the disease is maintained through medication. Watch the video below.

Hello. Add your message here.