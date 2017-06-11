Singer ‘Davido’ Announces First Of It’s Kind “30 Billion” World Tour – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Singer 'Davido' Announces First Of It's Kind “30 Billion” World Tour
Information Nigeria
Following the huge success of his 2017 singles, 'IF' and 'Fall', Sony Music singer, Davido, is set to embark on a first of its kind world tour that would see him perform in fourteen countries. Tagged the '30 Billion World tour' Davido will do at least …
Davido announces "30 Billion" world tour
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!