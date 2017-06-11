Singer ‘Davido’ Announces First Of It’s Kind “30 Billion” World Tour

Following the huge success of his 2017 singles, ‘IF’ and ‘Fall’, Sony Music singer, Davido, is set to embark on a first of its kind world tour that would see him perform in fourteen countries. Tagged the ’30 Billion World tour’ Davido will do at least 28 shows as there are indications that there shall …

The post Singer 'Davido' Announces First Of It's Kind "30 Billion" World Tour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

